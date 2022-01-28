MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of January 31, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 31 – February 6th.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Jan. 31 – Feb. 4

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Jan. 31 – Feb 4

Buchanan County

Route Y – Utility permit work from Route 116 to 6th Street in Dearborn (Platte County) through Feb.

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, through February (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project Jan. 31 through November. One lane will be closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for rehabilitation project on the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway), Jan. 31 through mid-July (Comanche Construction Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound from 11th Street to 13th Street, Jan. 31 – Feb. 4

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Brushy Creek and Long Branch Bridges east of Cameron, Feb. 1

Route P – Roadside work from NW Millcreek Drive to NW Barwick Drive, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1

Route 13 – Roadside work at Quarry Drive, Feb. 2 – 3

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a March 2022 letting.

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work at Route E, Feb 1 – 4

Clinton County

Interstate 35 – Bridge maintenance at mile marker 48.4 over Brushy Creek and Shoal Creek, Jan. 31

Daviess County

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Feb. 2

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 78 to mile marker 72, Feb. 2 – 3. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.

Route K – Pavement repair from Route P to Route B, Feb. 3 – 4

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 78 to mile marker 72, Feb. 4. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route W – Core drilling at the Wolf Creek Bridge, north of Route WW, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1

Route B – Roadside work from U.S. Route 65 to Route Y, Jan. 31 – Feb. 4

Linn County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Smokey Branch Bridge through February (FARM Bridge Program)

Route 5 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to Route O in Browning, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1

Route 11 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to Route E, Feb. 1 – 4

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge scour repair project east of Route DD, through mid-March (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge, Jan 24 – April. A signed detour is in place. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

