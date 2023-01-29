MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of January 30, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Missouri Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route M – Utility work from 66th Street to Nichols Road, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 2nd Street to south Main Street in Tina, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Guardrail work at the Palmer Creek Bridge, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 47 to mile marker 36. Southbound will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Harrison County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route 46 to U.S. Route 136, Jan. 30

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line, Jan. 30 – 31

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route W – Pothole patching from Nodaway County line to Route YY, Jan. 31

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Pebble Avenue, Feb. 3

