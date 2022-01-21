MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of January 24, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of January 24 – 30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Jan. 24 – 28

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Jan. 24 – 28

Buchanan County

Route Y – Utility permit work from Route 116 to 6th Street in Dearborn (Platte County) through Feb. 4, 2022

Interstate 29 – Guardrail work from mile marker 46 to mile marker 46.4 (around the U.S. Route 36 interchange), both directions, Jan. 24, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for guardrail work on the ramp from eastbound U.S. 36 to southbound I-29, Jan. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, Jan. 24 – February

Route MM – Roadside work from Route 116 to Old Frame Road, Jan. 24 – 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed with flaggers guiding motorists through the workzone.

I-29 – Guardrail work from mile marker 35.8 to mile marker 37.6 (north of Faucett), both directions, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route MM – Roadside work from Old Frame Road to Route DD, Jan. 27 – 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed with flaggers guiding motorists through the workzone.

Caldwell County

Route P – Roadside work from NW Millcreek Drive to NW Barwick Drive, Jan. 27

Route 13 – Roadside work at Quarry Drive, Jan. 28

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a March 2022 letting.

Daviess County

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Jan. 25

Route K – Roadside work from Lilac Avenue to Major Avenue, Jan. 26 – 27

Gentry County

Route B – Culvert repair from Route AF to 305 Street, Jan. 24 – 28

Grundy County

Route W – Core drilling at the Wolf Creek Bridge, north of Route WW, Jan. 24 – 26

Linn County

Route B – Closed for a bridge replacement project at the Smokey Branch Bridge through February

Route 5 – Shoulder work from Route C in Purdin to Route O in Browning, Jan. 24 – 28

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge, Jan 24 – April. A signed detour is in place. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

