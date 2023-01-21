MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of January 23, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 23-29.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 23-27

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Utility work from Oak Street to Atchison Street, Jan. 23-28

U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in the spring of 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance on bridge over Grand River Overflow, Jan. 23-27

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Harrison County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route 46 to U.S. Route 136, Jan. 26-27

Linn County

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at the Route 11 intersection, Jan. 23

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Iowa state line to Gentry County line, Jan. 25

Route W – Pothole patching from Nodaway County line to Route YY, Jan. 23-24

Route K – Pothole patching from Missouri Route 46 to Route E, Jan. 24-25

Related