MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of December 28, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of December 28 – January 3.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 169 – Driveway culvert replacement at County Road 291, Dec. 29

Atchison County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route EE to Route HH, Dec. 28

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July 2021.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route HH to Route 113, Dec. 28 – 29

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 148 to U.S. Route 71, Dec. 30 – 31

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021.

Related