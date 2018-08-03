MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 6, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of Aug. 6 – 12 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

I-29 – CLOSED for sign work at the ramp from southbound I-29 to northbound U.S. Route 71 (Exit 56A), Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atchison County

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 6

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching near the four-way stop in Rock Port, Aug. 7

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching through the city limits of Tarkio, Aug. 8 – 10

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project at the Route AC (Riverside Road) interchange on and off ramps, Aug. 6 – 9

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection, Commons Road (near Menards and Bucky’s) and South Belt Wal-Mart, Aug. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Bridge, Aug. 6 – 9

Route 759 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at ramp onto westbound U.S. Route 36, Aug. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route B – Pothole patching from Nettleton Road to Route U, Aug. 6 – 8

Routes U and K – Pothole patching, Aug. 9 – 10

Carroll County

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route M to Route J, Aug. 6 – 7

Route U – Pothole patching from Route Z to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 8

Route Z – Pothole patching from Route U to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 9 – 10

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Route 116 (Clinton County), Aug. 6 – 10. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC (Clay County), Aug. 6 – 10. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route E – Pothole patching, Aug. 6

Route 6 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route P, Aug. 6 – 10

DeKalb County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 56 to 52 through Cameron, Aug. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from Grindstone Creek to just east of U.S. Route 69, Aug. 6 – 10.

Gentry County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Isaac Miller Trail to 540th Road, Aug. 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route O – Pothole patching from Route U to Route B, Aug. 6

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 395th Street and 410th Street, Aug. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route F – Pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 8

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290th Street to 280th Street, Aug. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 260th Street to 250th Street, Aug. 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route M – Pothole patching, Aug. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement marking, Aug. 6 – 11. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Aug. 6 – 11. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route AA – Pothole patching, Aug. 7

Route MM – Pothole patching from Route 146 to Route 13, Aug. 8 – 9

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through Aug. and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Linn County

Route FF – Pothole patching, Aug. 6

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from east of Route 11 to east of Route 5 near Bucklin, Aug. 6 – 11. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching in the eastbound lanes from Route 139 to Monaco Drive, Aug. 7

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching in the westbound lanes from Route F to Route TT, Aug. 8

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the West Muddy Creek Bridge, Aug. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, Aug. 6 – 11. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Routes Y and V – Pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 10

Route ZZ – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route A to 330th Street, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for pothole patching from 330th Street to Route V, Aug. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Worth County

Route 46 – Pothole patching, Aug. 6

Routes W and K – Pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 10

