MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 31, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 31st through September 6, 2020.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 8. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for further evaluation of a previous bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Route F – Drainage work at 120th Street, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete patching in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early September. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The full resurfacing project is expected to begin Sept. 8 and be completed in mid-October.

Routes E – Striping from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116 through early September.

Route H – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to U.S. Route 169 through early September. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

Route V – Drainage work, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Striping as part of a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-September

Route VV – CLOSED to non-emergency traffic for drainage work from Buehler Road to U.S. Route 169, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 11 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 36 (Linn County), Aug. 31 – Sept. 8. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route 129 to Route D, Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

Daviess County

Route 6 – Guardrail work for a resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through September

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route P – Pothole patching, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Route K – Pothole patching, Sept. 3 – 4

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through early September. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Guardrail work for a resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through September

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Route F – Pothole patching from Route W to Route D, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through September.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route 11 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 24 (Chariton County), Aug. 31 – Sept. 8. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route UU – Pothole patching, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair northbound 1.5 miles south of Maryville in the driving lane (right lane), Aug. 31 – Sept. 2. The passing lane (left lane) will be open to traffic with a 14-foot width restriction.

Routes AF and NN – Pothole patching, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Route JJ – Shoulder work from Hawk Road to Route FF, Sept. 2

Route B – Shoulder work from Route FF to Hawk Road, Sept. 3

Putnam County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390th Road to Oak Trail, Sept. 1, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through mid-September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Route YY – Pothole patching, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K to Route KK, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

