MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 30, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 30 – September 5, 2021.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday, Sept. 3, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the MoDOT traveler map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from Heritage Drive to County Road 305 and from County Road 3082 to County Road 308, Aug. 30

U.S. Route 71 – Utility work just north of Route T, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Route M – Pavement repair, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Route DD – Culvert work approximately 1 mile south of Savannah near County Road 366, Sept. 1

Route DD – Culvert work from Evergreen Drive to County Road 374, Sept. 2

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, Aug. 30

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through September. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through September. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 230 to County Road 240, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route Z to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Chariton County

Route KK – Bridge maintenance at the Little Chariton River Bridge, Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

U.S. Route 24 and Route 5 – Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvement project in Keytesville, Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Route 129 –ADA sidewalk improvement project in Salisbury, Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Moses Hurt Avenue to Bill Bass Avenue, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bill Bass Avenue to Route WW, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route WW to Hayes Cutoff Road, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Gentry County

Route N – Pavement repair, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Intermittent lane closures under the U.S. Route 136 Bridge (Exit 92), Aug. 30 – Sept. 2. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route 118 – Bridge maintenance at the I-29 overpass, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. There will be an around-the-clock lane closure with temporary traffic signals and a 16-foot width restriction.

Route B – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route 113 to U.S. Route 59, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 59 – Drainage work 1 mile east of Oregon, Sept. 2

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Raintree Drive, mile marker 73.4, Sept. 2 – 3

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, westbound, at Big Turkey Creek Bridge, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Livingston County

Route C – Pothole patching from 1 mile west of Route F to Route Z, Aug. 30

Route 190 –ADA sidewalk improvement project in Chillicothe at Hornet Road, Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Route Z – Pothole patching from 2 miles south of U.S. Route 65 to the Carroll County line, Aug. 31

Nodaway County

Route E – Culvert repair north of Route 246, Aug. 30 – 31

Route D – Pothole patching from Route KK to U.S. Route 71, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair, northbound only, from Route U to 1 mile north of Route U, Sept. 1

Sullivan County

Route U – Pothole patching, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Route O – Pothole patching, Sept. 1 – 3

