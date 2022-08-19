MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 22, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 22 – 28.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair project at the bridge over Rock Creek, south of Exit 107, through early September. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29, through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 275 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Fork High Creed Bridge, August 22 – 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Buchanan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia (Andrew County), to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED around the clock for bridge inspection and maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36 including all on/off ramps, Aug. 22 – 26

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line through mid-September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route 41 – CLOSED for rail maintenance from County Road 270 to County Road 280, Aug. 22 – 24. The rail crossing will be closed for 48 hours. Motorists should watch for signs alerting them of the closure and use an alternate route.

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through early September. Some lane closures could remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route W – CLOSED from County Road 141 to Route D, Aug. 23 – 24, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through August.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 48, Aug. 22 – 26. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cord Avenue to I-35 Outer Road, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED to local traffic only for pothole patching, Aug. 22 – 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 23 – 24

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 25 – 26

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through mid-September.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to 450th Road, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Berlin Road to Route Z, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Del Rio Road – CLOSED north of U.S. Route 159 for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project, through August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Lincoln Road to Route D, Aug. 22 – 23. The road will be narrowed around the clock with temporary traffic signals in place.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair from the city limits of Oregon to Exit 67, Aug. 23

I-29 – Pavement repair from mile marker 82 to Exit 67, Aug. 24 – 25

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Artic Road to Brush Road, Aug. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – Pothole patching, Aug. 22 – 23

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Argo Road to Balboa Road, Aug. 23, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route V – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, Aug. 24 – 25

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction, around the around-the-clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 420 to County Road 422, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route K to Route BB, Aug. 22 – 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 433 to County Road 435, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route K to the end of State maintenance, Aug. 24 – 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Delta Street to Denim Street, Aug. 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Aug. 22

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK in Elmo to Century Trail, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – Pothole patching from Elmo to Route D, Aug. 25 – 26

Route 46 – Culvert replacement, Aug. 22

Route E – Culvert replacement, Aug. 23

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

Sullivan County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Vale Road to Vawter Road, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Thorn Road to Vale Road, Aug. 25, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.