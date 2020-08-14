MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 17, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 17 – 23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Concrete replacement 0.5 miles north of County Road 345, Aug. 17 – 19

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement and drainage work at Route H, Aug. 18

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work at County Road 339, Aug. 19

Route T – CLOSED for railroad work from County Road 408 to County Road 409 at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. through Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Aug. 17 – 18

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Rock Port to Tarkio, Aug. 17 – 20

I-29 – Pothole patching southbound from Route A (mile marker 116) to the rest area just south of Rock Port (mile marker 110), Aug. 19

Buchanan County

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116 through August. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route H – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to U.S. Route 169 through Aug. 19. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, Aug. 17 – 20

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 20

Route JJ – Slide repair work 1 mile north of the DeKalb city limits, Aug. 17 – 21

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Chariton County

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Route WW, Aug. 17 – 18

Route M – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route F, Aug. 19 – 20

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route P, Aug. 17 – 18

Route V – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 18

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Aug. 19 – 21

Route 190 – Scrub seal project from the Grundy County line to Route F, Aug. 20 – 21

Route F – Drainage work from Route 6 to Route 190, Aug. 20 – 21

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through August. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through early September

Route 128 – Scrub seal project, Aug. 18 – 19

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

Route W – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 at Bethany to Route M west of Eagleville through Aug. 17. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Route T – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route N, Aug. 18 – 19

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through late August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through late August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route E – CLOSED for the bridge deck replacement project on I-29, Aug. 20, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. The bridge will CLOSE from Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 1 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED from Route DD to U.S. Route 36. Open to local traffic only, Aug. 18 at 1 a.m. through Aug. 21 at 12 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route JJ – CLOSED for drainage work from Fairway Road to Festival Road, Aug. 17 – 18, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Routes AF and NN – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 18

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Street to 170th Street, Aug. 19, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair northbound 1.5 miles south of Maryville in the driving lane (right lane), Aug. 19 – 21. The passing lane (left lane) will be open to traffic with a 14-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route K to Route EE (Sullivan County), Aug. 17 – 18

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route EE to Route K (Putnam County), Aug. 17 – 18

Route YY – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 20

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route KK to Route K, Aug. 19 – 20

Worth County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route W to the Gentry County line, Aug. 17 – 19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares