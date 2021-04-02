MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 5, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of April 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek, mile marker 58, through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, E, H, K, T, and Y – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9

Route F – Culvert replacement at County Road 252, April 6

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work 1 mile north of County Road 345, April 7 – 9

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail and pavement repair between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

8th and 9th Streets – Ramps CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36, April 5 – 16. These will be around-the-clock closures.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge inspection over the Missouri River, April 5 – 9. One lane of U.S. Route 36 in each direction may be closed during daylight hours to safely conduct the inspection.

I-29 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, April 5 – 9

I-29, U.S. Route 169, Routes 6 and AC – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Roadside spraying from Route 13 to Route P (Grundy County), April 6 – 9

Route DD – Pavement repair, April 6 – 9

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Paving repair project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through early May. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete repair from Ensign Trace Road to the Caldwell County line, April 5 – 9

Grundy County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 110th Street to Northeast 100th Street, April 5, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 146 – Bridge maintenance over Cattail Creek, April 5 – 8

U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Northeast 110th Street, April 6, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6 – Roadside spraying from Route P to Route 13 (Daviess County), April 6 – 9

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 126th Street to Route B, April 7, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Southeast 8th Street, April 8, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Southeast 8th Street to Southeast 12th Street, April 9, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through late April.

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to Route UU, April 5 – 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Holt County

I-29 – Shoulder work between Exits 67 and 75 in preparation for a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. Throughout both the shoulder work and the bridge deck replacement, one lane of I-29 may be closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-29 – Concrete repair southbound at U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 92), April 5 – 8

Route E – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9

Route DD – Drainage work from the Nodaway River Bridge to Route 113, April 5 – 9

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route E – Bridge maintenance over Turkey Creek, April 5 – 6

Route F – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over the BNSF railroad tracks, April 7 – 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route WW – Bridge maintenance over Mussel Fork, April 8 – 9

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Routes C and DD – Bridge inspection at Shoal Creek, April 5 – 9

Mercer County

Route JJ – Bridge scour repair project at the two bridges over Honey Creek, near Spickard, through mid-April. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Traffic will reopen to two lanes each evening.

Route Y – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route E to Route JJ, April 5 – 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 through early June.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 245th Street to 250th Street, April 5, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route NN – Drainage work at Olympic Road, April 6 – 9

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bluebird Trail to Route C, April 7, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 100th Street to Route D, April 8, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 170th Street, April 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Danube Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route 113, April 9, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to U.S. Route 136, April 5 – 7, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route T, April 8 – 9, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Worth County

Route K – CLOSED for a seal coat from Route E to Route 46, April 7, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

