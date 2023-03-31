MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 3, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of April 3-9.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route M – Culvert replacement between Route C and 120 Street, April 4

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Business Route 71 – Roadside work northbound from I-29 to the city limits of Savannah, April 3-4

Route D – Roadside work southbound from County Road 196 to County Road 195, April 5-6

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

Chariton County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route HH to Route 3 in Randolph County, April 3-7

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 40, April 4-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock.

Route 116 – Permit work from Hord Road to Route K, April 3-10

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, April 3-7

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at Ogle Road, April 5-6. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route T in McFall (Gentry County) to U.S. Route 136 in New Hampton (Harrison County), April 3-7 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 136 – Edge rut repairs from the city limits of Stanberry to Route H, April 3-7

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Stanberry to Route J in Nodaway County, April 3-7

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023 (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Routes C/B and NN – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 3-7 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County), April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Island Creek Bridge, April 3

Route O – Bridge rehabilitation project at the West Fork Grand River Bridge, April 3

Route UU – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, April 3

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the West Fork Big Creek Bridge, April 6-7

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, April 6-7

Route KK – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, April 6-7

Route EE – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route M to U.S. Route 136 in New Hampton, April 3-6 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route T in McFall (Gentry County) to U.S. Route 136 in New Hampton (Harrison County), April 3-7 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route HH to Route C, April 5

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023 (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Katy Drive to Route F, April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 190, April 3-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E (Grundy County) to U.S. Route 65, April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 190 to County Road 525, April 6, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mercer County

Routes U, JJ, D, C, NN – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 3-7 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route C to 110 Street, April 6-7

Route DD – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over the Nodaway River, April 3-6, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane daily with a 12-foot width restriction in place during working hours.

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Burr Oak Road to Route HH, April 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 46 – Permit work from Davis Street to Charles Street, April 6

Putnam County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K to Route EE (Sullivan County), April 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, April 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

