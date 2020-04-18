MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 20, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of April 20 – 26.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City through the end of May. The bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, April 20 – 24

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, April 20 – 24

Route 111 – Drainage work at Main Street in Rock Port, April 20 – 24

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, April 20 – 24

Route N – Drainage work 1 mile south of U.S. Route 136, April 20 – 24

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 through May 2020. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through September

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through August. The project will include single-lane closures on the Belt Highway and complete closures of some side streets.

I-229 – CLOSED for concrete repairs at the northbound Francis Street on-ramp and southbound Felix Street off-ramp, April 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Karnes Road – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project through April 21. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

I-229 – Utility work at U.S. Route 36, April 21 – 22

Route 6 – Utility work at the southbound ramp to I-29, April 21 – 22

Karnes Road – CLOSED west of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project through April 22. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Messanie Street – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project, April 20 – May 1. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Pickett Road – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project, April 20 – May 1. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes only from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route BB – Chip seal, April 20 – 21

Route A – Chip seal, April 21 – 24

Route T – Chip seal, April 23 – 24

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation 2 miles north of the Missouri River through mid-May. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with a 17-foot width restriction. Temporary signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July

Route A – Chip seal from Route T to Route 116, April 23 – 24

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route UU, April 20 – 22

Route T – Drainage work from Route AA to 110th Street, April 20 – 24

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, April 23 – 24

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through September

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 33rd Avenue to Northwest 50th Street, April 23, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Southwest 40th Avenue to Southwest 50th Avenue, April 24, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Amino Bros. Co., Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the Little Tarkio Creek through the end of May.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through the end of May.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Spring Creek through early May. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through August. The bridges are a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route F to Route 5, April 20 – 24

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Atom Drive, April 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through November. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through November. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Utility work 0.75 miles south of Lineville, April 21. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge maintenance over the White Cloud Creek Bridge, April 20

Bobcat Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at U.S. Route 136, April 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Warren Street – Culvert replacement at Route 148, April 20

Route D – Pothole patching from Route K to U.S. Route 71, April 20 – 21

U.S. Route 136 – Concrete replacement from Route F to Neon Road, April 20 – 24

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge, April 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. The speed limit will be lowered to 50 miles per hour through this area.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230th Street to 240th Street, April 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Branch Bridge, April 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. The speed limit will be lowered to 50 miles per hour through this area.

U.S. Route 71 – Drainage work from North Street to 1st Street in Clearmont, April 22 – 23

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 370th Street, April 22 – 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to 350th Street, April 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – CLOSED for culvert replacement from 205th Street to 215th Street, April 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to U.S. Route 136, April 20 – 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Tucson Road, April 20, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Wichita Road to Route O, April 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Granite Road, April 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork of the Grand River through early May. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares