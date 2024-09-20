MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for week of Sept. 23, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 23-29.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Andrew County

Route C – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River bridge, Sept. 16-25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekdays only. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Business 71 – Island removal at the intersection of Route E, Sept. 23.

I-229 – Concrete repair northbound from the 13.0-mile marker to the 13.6-mile marker, Sept. 25-26.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route O – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 23-25.

Route E – Bridge inspection at the Old Channel Nichnabotna River bridge, Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekdays only. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 to the Missouri River bridge through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

U.S. Route 45 – Resurfacing project from Route 59 to the Platte County line through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from 14th Street to the Pony Express Bridge, Sept. 23-26.

The following ramps will be CLOSED as part of this work:

– Northbound I-229 to westbound U.S. Route 36 (toward Kansas), Sept. 23-26, around-the-clock.

– Westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229, Sept. 24, 25.

– Eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229, Sept. 24, 25.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration. This bridge is currently scheduled for the January 2025 contractor letting through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Route BB – Resurfacing project Sept. 23-24. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons). *2

Route W – Resurfacing project Sept. 25-26. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons). *2

Route D – Resurfacing project Sept. 27-Oct. 7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons). *2

Carroll County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River Bridge for a rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route CC – CLOSED at the Little Wakenda Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Chariton County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River Bridge for a rehabilitation project through October 2024.Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete repair project from Missouri Route 116 to 1 mile north of Shoal Creek (just north of U.S. Route 69 intersection), through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Route BB – Resurfacing project Sept. 23-24. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons). *2

Route 6 – Pothole patching eastbound at the U.S. Route 69 intersection, Sept. 24.

U.S. Route 69 – Pothole patching southbound at the Route 6 intersection, Sept. 25.

Route 6 – Pothole patching westbound from Route V to Route K, Sept. 26-27.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – Intersection improvement project at Route EE through November. The roadway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to just east of U.S. Route 169 and from Route C to Route 13 (Harrison County) through November 2024. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Grundy County

Route 6 – Concrete replacement from Route WW to 24th Street, Sept. 23-27.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Gentry County) to Route 13 through November 2024. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route T to Route N, Sept. 23-25.

Route H – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 146, Sept. 26-27.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to I-29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110 Road to 100 Road, Sept. 23, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

Route CC – CLOSED at the Leeper Creek Bridge southeast of Chillicothe for a bridge rehabilitation project through November 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration.

Route 148 – Pavement repair from Route B to Route NN, Sept. 23.

Route A – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 113 to Maple Avenue, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Jenkins Creek, Sept. 25.

Route AF – Pavement repair from Panther Road to Orion Road, Sept. 26.

Putnam County

Route U – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-December 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route M – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Fork Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through January 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Worth County

Route F – Pavement repairs from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, Sept. 23-27.

