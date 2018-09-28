MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of October 1, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of October 1 – 7 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work, Oct. 1 – 5

Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Oct. 1 – 6

Buchanan County

Route 752 ramp – CLOSED for a resurfacing project at the Route 752 ramp to I-229 southbound, Oct. 1, 4 to 7 a.m.

I-229 ramps – CLOSED for a resurfacing project at the I-229 ramps at Route A, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 752 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-229, Oct. 1 – 6

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36 and South Belt Wal-Mart intersections, Oct. 1 – 6

I-229 ramp – CLOSED for a resurfacing project at the I-229 northbound ramp to Route 752, Oct. 2, 4 to 8 a.m.

I-229 ramp – CLOSED for a resurfacing project at the I-229 northbound ramp to Route 371 (22 nd Street), Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to noon

Atchison Street in St. Joseph – CLOSED for signal work between the southbound I-229 ramp to southbound U.S. Route 59 and 6th Street. Access to northbound 6th Street and Atchison Street will be closed, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers will be able to go southbound on 6th Street,

Caldwell County

Route D – Approach repair at Kerr Road, Oct. 1 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work from just east of the DeKalb County line to Route 33 (DeKalb County), Oct. 1 – 6, daylight hours

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound from Route PP to U.S. Route 69, Oct. 1 – 5. This project may include overnight lane closures.

Daviess County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Titan Road to Route 6, Oct. 1 – 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route H (Gentry County) Oct. 2 – 5

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work from just east of the Caldwell County line to Route 33, Oct. 1 – 6

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 440 th Street to 450 th Street, Oct. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) to Route H, Oct. 2 – 5

Grundy County

Route Y – Sealing and pothole patching just north of Route 6, Oct. 1 – 5

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Oct. 1 – 6. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Linn County

Route 129 – CLOSED for railroad crossing work in the city limits of Bucklin, Oct. 1 – 2. The road will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1. It will remain closed overnight and will open at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Mercer County

Route W – Pothole patching, Oct. 1 – 5

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through mid-October. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through mid-October. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route 149, Oct. 1 – 5

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route M (Sullivan County), Oct. 1 – 5

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 6 (Sullivan County), Oct. 1 – 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.10 mile south of the Iowa state line, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Pavement repair, Oct. 1 – 5

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County) to Route M, Oct. 1 – 5

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line (Putnam County) to Route 6, Oct. 1 – 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. At a minimum, the bridge will remain closed through November. The closure could be extended if further assessment warrants.

Route K – Pothole patching, Oct. 1

Route W – Pothole patching, Oct. 2 – 4

Route H – Shoulder work 1.5 miles south of the Iowa state line, Oct. 5