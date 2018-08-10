MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of August, 13, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri planned for the week of August 13 through the 19 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Route D – Resurfacing project, Aug. 15 – 18

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project at the Route AC (Riverside Road) interchange on and off ramps, Aug. 13 – 16

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36, Aug. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 45 to the Kansas state line, Aug. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 45 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to the Platte County line, Aug. 13 – 17

Caldwell County

Route B – Pothole patching from Nettleton Road to Route U, Aug. 13 – 14

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work just east of the county line to just east of U.S. Route 69 (DeKalb County), Aug. 13 – 17.

Routes U and K – Pothole patching, Aug. 15 – 17

Carroll County

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 65 to Bosworth, Aug. 13

Route U – Pothole patching from Route Z to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 14 – 15

Route Z – Pothole patching from Route U to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 16 – 17

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Route 116 (Clinton County), Aug. 13 – 17. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route C – Culvert maintenance from the Clay County line to 0.5 miles north of the county line, Aug. 13

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jeb Road to Watkins Road, Aug. 14 – 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route 6 – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route P, Aug. 13 – 17

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work just east of U.S. Route 69 to just east of the Caldwell County line, Aug. 13 – 17.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound lanes from Route 31 North to Route 33 North, Aug. 13 – 18. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – Resurfacing project, Aug. 13 – 14

Grundy County

Routes 190 and 146– Pothole patching Aug. 13 – 15

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Aug. 13 – 17. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through Aug. and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from east of Route 11 to east of Route 5 near Bucklin, Aug. 13 – 17. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S Route 36 to the Chariton County line, Aug. 13

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch west of Laclede, Aug. 13 – 17. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Routes V, E, AH, WW – Pothole patching, Aug. 13 – 17

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route M – Pothole patching, Aug. 13 – 17

Worth County

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route B to Evergreen Avenue, Aug. 13, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 13 – 16

Route 246 – Pothole patching, Aug. 14 – 17

Route NN – CLOSED for culvert maintenance from west 180th Street to west 190th Street, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

