MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 9, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 9-15.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for updated information.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route F – Pothole patching from Route B to the Iowa state line, Sept. 9-10.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 to the Missouri River bridge Sept. 11-14. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

I-229 – CLOSED around the clock for biannual bridge inspection and routine maintenance, between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue, Sept. 9-13. The Double-Decker Bridge along with all on/off ramps will be closed.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration. This bridge is scheduled for the January 2025 contractor letting through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through September 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Route N – CLOSED for resurfacing in up to 2-mile sections Sept. 12-14. Work will take place during daylight hours and the road will reopen at the end of each day (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route A – Resurfacing project Sept. 6-14. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route E – Resurfacing project Sept. 6-14

Carroll County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through Oct. 1, 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route CC – CLOSED at the Little Wakenda Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Chariton County

Route JJ – CLOSED at the Slater Branch Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route D – CLOSED at the West Fork of Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project, through October. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River bridge for bridge rehabilitation through Oct. 1, 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route 24 – Pothole patching from Route KK to the Randolph County line, Sept. 9-13.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete repair project from Missouri Route 116 to 1 mile north of Shoal Creek (just north of U.S. Route 69 intersection), through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 33 to Braley Road, Sept. 9, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – Intersection improvement project at Route EE through November. The roadway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to just east of U.S. Route 169 and from Route C to Route 13 (Harrison County) through November. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Gentry County) to Route 13 through November. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Routes H and MM – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements from Route 13 to 270th Avenue, Sept. 9-13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route FF to Route 5, Sept. 9-11.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route 11 to West Yellow Creek, Sept. 11-12.

Livingston County

Route CC – CLOSED at the Leeper Creek Bridge southeast of Chillicothe for a bridge rehabilitation project through November. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin). *1

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project on portions of north and southbound lanes from Route V south of Maryville to U.S. Route 59 north of Savannah, through mid-October 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert replacement from 180 Road to 190 Road, Sept. 9.

Route FF – Drainage repair from 210 Road to 192 Road, Sept. 10-11.

Putnam County

Route U – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-December. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route M – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Fork Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project, Sept. 9 to January 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, Sept. 9-13.

Route 5 – Pothole patching, Sept. 9-13.

