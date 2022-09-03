MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – RAMPS CLOSED Exit 99 near Corning. The on-ramp from Route W to northbound I-29 and the off-ramp from southbound I-29 to Route W will be closed for a resurfacing and bridge improvement project, from Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

I-29 – Patching and resurfacing project from Route 111 near Exit 107 to Exit 99 near Corning, through October. The road may be narrowed to one lane in each direction in two-mile increments. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – CLOSED around the clock for a drainage improvement project from 29th Street to 30th Street, Sept. 6 – 13 (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC)

Route Y – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Benner Lake Road to Campbell Road, Sept. 6, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for pavement repairs, Sept. 7, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line through mid-September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to the east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The road is narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Temporary traffic signals are in place to direct motorists through the workzone. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton is closed through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project from County Road 230 to County Road 291, through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 5 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route KK to Route T, Sept. 6 – 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through September.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through September. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Route 116 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to Country Lane Road, Sept. 7 – 8, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Road will be narrowed to one lane, daily, with flaggers to guide motorists through the workzone and a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 67 to mile marker 70, Sept. 6 – 7. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound at mile marker 78 near Pattonsburg, Sept. 8 – 9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through September.

Grundy County

Route N – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route NN to NE 20th Street. Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 58th Street to NE 72nd Street, Sept. 6, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Mound City to Oregon, Sept. 6 – 7

U.S. Route 59 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-29 between mile marker 93.4 and mile marker 93.6, Sept. 6 – 8. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 113 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Skidmore, Sept. 8 – 9

Linn County

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route B to U.S. Route 36, Aug. 29 – Sept. 6. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)**

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route B to Route KK (Livingston County), Sept. 6 – 7 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)**

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Dart Road to Basker Road, Sept. 6 – 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route Y, Sept. 7 – 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction, around the clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route B (Linn County) to Route KK, Sept. 6 – 7 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)**

Route JJ– CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 65 to Route H, Sept. 6 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route BB at the Linn County line to the end of State maintenance, Sept. 8 – 9 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)**

Nodaway County

Route YY – Culvert replacement from 160th Street to 170th Street, Sept. 6

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to Route AD, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 148 to Imperial Road, Sept. 8

Route FF – Pothole patching from 182nd Street to 190th Street, Sept. 8

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)