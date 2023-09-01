MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 4, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 4-10.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, September 1, and resume the morning of Tuesday, September 5. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Rock Creek, Sept. 5-6. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction and temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Sept. 5-8

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Sept. 5-8

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Rock Creek, Sept. 6-8. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through September. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 (Hyde Park Avenue) – Permit/sidewalk work eastbound from Third Street to Seventh Street through mid-September.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.(Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

Daviess County

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching, Sept. 5-7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route B – Pothole patching, Sept. 5-8

Route E – Pothole patching, Sept. 5-8

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through early September. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October.

Route KK – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Shain Creek, Sept. 5-7.

Holt County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from Driftwood Drive to Lewis and Clark Trail, through early October. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route O – Sidewalk improvements between Route 5 and Alonzo Avenue through late September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through October. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Route F – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Clear Creek Bridge, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercer County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Iceberg Road to Route D, Sept. 6, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 250 th Street to 245 th Street, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route JJ – Shoulder work from Glacier Road to Hallmark Road, Sept. 5-6

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Sept. 5 – early November: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N and B.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Iowa state line for a bridge reconstruction project by Iowa DOT, through September. (Contractor: Gus Construction)

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November.

