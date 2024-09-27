MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of September 30, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for updated information.

Andrew County

Business 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 71 north of Savannah to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route E – Bridge inspection at the Old Channel Nichnabotna River bridge, Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekdays only. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Route D – Shoulder repair from 185 Street to 200 Street, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Route 46 – CLOSED for pothole patching from Y Avenue to Route EE, Oct. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route HH to Z Avenue, Oct. 2.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Mill Creek Bridge, Oct. 2-3.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 to the Missouri River bridge through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

U.S. Route 45 – Resurfacing project from Route 59 to the Platte County line through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route 752 (Mason Road) – CLOSED for scrub seal repairs from Route 371 (22nd Street) to I-229, Sept. 30, 7 a.m. to Noon. The following ramps will also be CLOSED:

I-229 Northbound to Route 752 Westbound

752 Westbound to Route 371 (22nd Street)

Route 371 (22nd Street) to Route 752 Eastbound

Route 752 Eastbound to I-229 Southbound

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration.

Routes N & A – Resurfacing project Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Each roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Carroll County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River Bridge for a rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route CC – CLOSED at the Little Wakenda Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Chariton County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River Bridge for a rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for pothole patching from Decoy Avenue to Route CC, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete repair project from Missouri Route 116 to 1 mile north of Shoal Creek (just north of U.S. Route 69 intersection), through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED south of Route EE for culvert replacement, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 – 8 a.m. Oct. 6. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc).

U.S. Route 69 – Intersection improvement project at Route EE through November. The roadway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to just east of U.S. Route 169 and from Route C to Route 13 (Harrison County) through November 2024. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lone Rock Trail to Route EE, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Route ZZ, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Concrete replacement from Route 146 to 52nd Avenue, Sept. 30-Oct, 4.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Gentry County) to Route 13 through November 2024. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from 260 Avenue to 280 Avenue, Sept. 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route BB, Oct. 1-2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route P – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route TT to Route ZZ, Oct. 3-4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to I-29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

I-29 – Concrete replacement southbound driving lane at the Squal Creek Bridge, Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Route A – CLOSED for a pavement repair from Route 113 to Maple Avenue in Maitland, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route CC – CLOSED at the Leeper Creek Bridge southeast of Chillicothe for a bridge rehabilitation project through November 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route PP to Burr Oak Road, Oct. 2.

Route 113 – CLOSED for pothole patching from 260 Street to Route 46, Oct. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 113 – Pothole patching from 295 Street to Route V, Oct. 3.

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 30, for a bridge rehabilitation project through February 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route U – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-December 2024. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route M – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Fork Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through January 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Sullivan County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Snyder Street to Franklin Street, Sept. 30, 8-11 a.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Franklin Street to Indian Street, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements from Franklin Street to Indian Street, Oct. 2-4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Post Views: 92