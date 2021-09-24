MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of September 27, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 27 – Oct. 3.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map,

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through early October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 – 3) through mid-October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 48, Sept. 27

Route K – Pothole patching in Amazonia, just east of Route T, Sept. 28

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, V & Z – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repairs at the I-29 overpass (Exit 110, Rock Port), Sept. 27 – Oct. 1. This includes an around-the-clock lane closure with a 16-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

Buchanan County

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 – 14), through Oct. 1. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through mid-October. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits. (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED eastbound at the ramp to southbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway), through mid-October. This includes the closure of the eastbound U.S. Route 36 driving lane at the ramp. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route MM – Pothole patching, Sept. 27 – 30

U.S. Route 36 – Seal coat project from Route AC (Riverside Road) to just east of Route 31 North (DeKalb County), Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 (Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Resurfacing project from Krug Park Drive to Route K, Sept. 28 – mid-October (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

St. Joseph Avenue – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, Oct. 1 – mid-October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Bridge joint expansion repair at the Shoal Creek Bridge north of Kingston, Sept. 27 – 30. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing eastbound at the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge, Sept. 28 – 29

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance in Nettleton, Sept. 28 – 29

Route 13 – Milling pavement from U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton to Route HH in Kingston, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 101 to County Road 111, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route O – Bridge deck sealing at the Bee Branch Bridge, Sept. 27

Route U – Bridge deck sealing at the Kelley Branch Bridge, Sept. 27

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from I-35 to Route T, Sept. 27 – 29

Route YY – Pothole patching, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 and Route E – Pothole patching, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

U.S. Route 36 – Seal coat project from Route 31 North to Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County), Sept. 28 – Oct. 1

Bob Griffin Road – Pavement repair just south of U.S. Route 36, Sept. 30, 3 to 11 a.m. Some turning restrictions from U.S. Route 36 to Bob Griffin Road may in place.

Gentry County

Route N – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to 3 miles north of U.S. Route 136, Sept. 27 – 28

Route ZZ – Pavement repair from Route T to U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County), Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Grundy County

Route C – Pothole patching from Route A to U.S. Route 65, Sept. 27 – 30

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route 6 to Route E (Mercer County), through Sept. 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 6 to Route 139 (Linn County), Sept. 30 through mid-October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Harrison County

Route ZZ – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to Route T (Gentry County), Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge to Rulo, NE, Sept. 27 – 30. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Olsson, contracted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Route B – Shoulder work, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Roadway striping west of Route 11, Sept. 29

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 139 to Route 6 (Grundy County), Sept. 30 through mid-October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing both directions at the Grand River Bridge, Sept. 28 – 29

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing westbound at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing eastbound at the Muddy Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

Mercer County

Route D – Electrical utility work from Route A to just east of Route U through Sept. 30 (Black and McDonald)

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 6 (Grundy County), through Sept. 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from Icon Road to just west of Route 113 through early October (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route D – Pothole patching, Sept. 27 – 29

Routes AC, AF, AH, H, MM, and Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

Route JJ – Pothole patching, Sept. 30

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to Route U, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 2:30 daily

