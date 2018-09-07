MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of September 10, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of September 10 through 16 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair at the Iowa state line, Sept. 10 – 13

Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Sept. 10 – 15

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pothole patching from Karnes Road to Loop 29 (Pear Street), Sept. 10 – 13

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36, Sept. 10 – 15

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the DeKalb County line to Route 33 (DeKalb County), Sept. 10 – 14, daylight hours

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work from Route P to Route 13, Sept. 10 – 14

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route P to Route W, Sept. 10 – 14

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound in Cameron from mile marker 52 to mile marker 54 (DeKalb County), Sept 10 – 13. This will include overnight lane closures.

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 40 (Route 116) to mile marker 33 (Route PP), Sept. 10 – 14. This will include overnight lane closures.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from I-35 (Harrison County) to Route 6, Sept. 10 – 11, daylight hours.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from I-35 (Harrison County) to Route 6, Sept. 12 – 16. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

DeKalb County

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound in Cameron from mile marker 52 (Clinton County) to mile marker 54, Sept 10 – 13. This will include overnight lane closures.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the Caldwell County line to Route 33, Sept. 10 – 14, daylight hours

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to the Caldwell County line, Sept. 10 – 14, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. NIGHT WORK. This may include closures of the I-35 ramps as needed.

Grundy County

Route C – Pothole patching from the city limits of Spickard to U.S. Route 65, Sept. 10

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from I-35 to Route 6 (Daviess County), Sept. 10 – 11, daylight hours.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to Route 6 (Daviess County), Sept. 12 – 16. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, Sept. 13 – 14

Holt County

I-29 – Traffic counter installation at mile marker 87.6 north of Mound City, Sept. 11 – 13

Linn County

Route M – Pothole patching, Sept. 10 – 13

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch, west of Laclede, Sept. 10 – 16. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 5 – Pothole patching, Sept. 14

Nodaway County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to 110 th Street, Sept. 10, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route H (Worth County) to Route E, Sept. 10 – 12

U.S. Route 71 – Chip seal and shoulder work from 355 th Street to 370 th Street, Sept. 11

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to Route H, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to 220 th Street, Sept. 11, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 182 nd St to 192 nd Street, Sept. 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Chip seal from Route H to Route 113, Sept. 12 – 13

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Worth County

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route E (Nodaway County), Sept. 10 – 12