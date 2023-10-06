MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Oct. 9-15.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 71 – Scrub seal project, Oct. 9-11. (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

U.S. Route 71 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound I-29, Oct. 9 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-29 to northbound U.S. Route 71 (Exit 56A), Oct. 10 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-229 northbound to I-29 (Exit 14BC), Oct. 10 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

U.S. Route 71 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from southbound U.S. Route 71 to northbound I-29, Oct. 11 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-29 to southbound I-229 (Exit 56B), Oct. 11 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

Atchison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Oct. 10-13.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Tarkio River Bridge to Route M, Oct. 11-12

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Oct. 10-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, Oct. 10-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route 13 – Shoulder work from Nickle Street to Route 6, Oct. 11-13

Route E – Pothole patching, Oct. 10

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 546 to Saddle Soap Hill Trail, Oct. 10, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through mid-October.

Harrison County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 210th Street to Route NN, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between A Street and Ada Street through late November. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC.)

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Oct. 11-13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Argo Road, Oct. 11-13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through mid-October. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early November. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

