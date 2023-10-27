MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 30, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 71– Resurfacing project at the northbound Route T ramps and the northbound/southbound U.S. Route 59 ramps, Nov.2-8. Each ramp will be closed intermittently during daylight hours for paving. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Holt County line to Route 46, Oct. 30- Nov. 3.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges. The north bridge is scheduled to reopen in early November and the south bridge is scheduled to reopen in December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 – CLOSED for a scrub seal project including the ramps to/from I-229 and east on/off ramps to/from Route 371, Nov. 2-6. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route M – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Oct. 23-Nov. 17. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, Oct. 23-Nov. 17. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching, Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. A construction start date has not yet been determined.

Grundy County

Route B – CLOSED from NE 10 th Avenue to Route Y for bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 6 – Pavement repair from 30th Avenue to Elm Lane, Nov. 2-3. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the southbound bridge over the Nodaway River through mid-November. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with an 11.6-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge maintenance at the Squaw Creek Bridge, Oct. 30-Nov. 3. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work, Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Mercer County

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Oct. 31.

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements, Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early November. (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Aug. 21 – Nov. 4: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Sept. 5 – Nov. 4: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.



Worth County

Route H – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements, Nov. 1-2, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.