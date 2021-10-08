MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 11, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of October 11 – 17.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route H – Pothole patching 0.5 miles north of County Road 46, north of Fillmore, Oct. 12

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, Oct. 12

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route EE to Route 113 (Nodaway County), Oct. 15

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside permit work at Route FF, through October (Rylie Equipment)

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Resurfacing project from Krug Park Drive to Route K, through October (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

St. Joseph Avenue – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route E to Route H (Clinton County), Oct. 12 – 13. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Pavement repair at Route 6 (Frederick Avenue) near Exit 47, Oct. 12 – 15. This includes around-the-clock lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Kirkpatrick Road to SE Catawba Road, Oct. 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work from County Road 220 to County Road 224, Oct. 12 – 15

Route KK – CLOSED for shoulder work from SE Hickory Road to County Road 140, Oct. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chariton County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route U to Route 3 (Randolph County), Oct. 12

Route 5 – Pothole patching from Route T to Route KK, Oct. 13

Route O – Pothole patching from Route 5 to Route 129, Oct. 15

Clinton County

Route PP – Roadside permit work from Troxler Lane to Watkins Road, through mid-November (R and M Pole Line Construction LLC)

Route 116 – Pothole patching in the eastbound lanes just west of the ramp to I-35, Oct. 12 – 13. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route H to Route E (Buchanan County), Oct. 12 – 13. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Oct. 12 – 15

Grundy County

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 6 to Route 139 (Linn County), Sept. 30 through October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Linn County

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 139 to Route 6 (Grundy County), through October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 11 – Seal coat project from Route 129 to Business Route 36 in Brookfield, through October (Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge joint repair eastbound only at the West Yellow Creek Bridge just east of Brookfield, Oct. 12 – 15. This will include around-the-clock lane closures.

Route 129 – CLOSED for railroad crossing maintenance north of Bucklin, Oct. 12 – 15. This will be an around-the-clock closure. (BNSF Railroad)

Mercer County

Route O – Pothole patching, Oct. 12 – 15

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for pavement repair from N. Dunn Street to Frederick Street in Maryville, Oct. 12 – 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route JJ – Pothole patching from Route 148 to Route FF, Oct. 13

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route EE (Atchison County), Oct. 15

Sullivan County

Routes 5 – Slide repair project in several locations, through mid-November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)

Routes C, O, PP, U, UU & W – Pothole patching, Oct. 12 – 15

Worth County

Route J, PP & Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 12 – 13

