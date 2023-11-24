MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 27, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through mid-December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound from 14th Street to Route 759, Nov. 27-28, including the following ramp CLOSURES:

S. Route 36 to Route 759.

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 westbound (left lane)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound from the Missouri River Bridge to 9th Street, Nov. 28-29, including the following ramp CLOSURE:

S. Route 36 to I-229 southbound.

I-29 – Permit/utility work from mile marker 45.4 to 45, Dec. 3, 5-11 a.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and may be intermittently CLOSED for crews to run utility conductors across I-29.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route M – Culvert replacements, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December 2023. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z (Gentry County) to King Road, Nov. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, 2023.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370 th Street to 360 th Street, Nov. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 442 Road, Nov. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to Route AA, Nov. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 99.4 to 99.2, Nov. 27-28. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through November 2023. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov.27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 27.

Route 65 – Bridge maintenace at the Wildcat Creek Bridge, Nov. 27.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Concrete replacement southbound, just south of the White Cloud Creek Bridge, Nov. 28-29. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route AD – Pothole patching from 130 th Street to 140 th Street, Nov. 29.

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route C to Almond Road, Nov. 29.

Route YY – Pothole patching from 160th Street to 170th Street, Dec. 1.