MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 26, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in north Missouri planned for the week of November 26 through December 2 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

MoDOT will halt most temporary lane closures throughout the state at noon on Wednesday, November 21, to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They will resume again Monday morning, November 26.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Striping from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Nov. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Tarkio to the Iowa state line, Nov. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Nov. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 26 – 30

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at Faraon Street and U.S. Route 36, Nov. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Utility work at Messanie Street, Nov. 26 – 29

Carroll County

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 281 to County Road 291, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 341 to County Road 351, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Keytesville to King Hill Road, Nov. 26 – 30

Route 11 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 24 to Route M, Nov. 26 – 30

Clinton County

Route PP – Shoulder work from Cameron Road to Moore Road, Nov. 27

I-35 – Sealing project from U.S. Route 69 to Route 116, Nov. 27 – 30

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Nov. 26 – 30

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, Nov. 26 – 30

Gentry County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 280th Street to 300th Street, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Striping from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Nov. 26 – 30

Holt County

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from U.S. Route 159 to U.S. Route 59, Nov. 26 – 30

I-29 – Striping at Route 118, Nov. 26 – 30

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route 139 to the Macon County line, Nov. 26 – 27

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Noel Drive, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Malta Drive to Lamb Drive, Nov. 28, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 139 – Shoulder work and striping from the Iowa state line to Route 6 (Sullivan County), Nov. 26 – 30

Sullivan County

Route 139 – Shoulder work and striping from the Iowa state line (Putnam County) to Route 6, Nov. 26 – 30

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. For more information, visit the project’s web page at https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to 0.5 miles south of Route O, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.