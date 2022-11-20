MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 21, 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 21 – 27.

Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and not resume until the morning of Monday, Nov. 28. There are some exceptions for long-term lane and road closures for construction work or in the case of an emergency.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) has been suspended for winter shutdown. Work will resume in March 2023 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route AA – Drainage work and brush cutting from U.S. Route 59 to Route Y, Nov. 21 – 23

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 21 – 23

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Culvert repair eastbound at 33rd Street, Nov. 21 – 23

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound between the ramp from Route 759 to the ramp from the southbound I-229 ramp, Nov. 21 – 22. Eastbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Pothole patching through the city of Polo (Main Street), Nov. 21 – 23 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24/65 south of Carrollton to U.S. Route 24 east of Carrollton through November (Contractor: Capital Paving & Constructioin, LLC) **

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Daviess County

Route AA – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project starting at Route Z and progressing north to Route T, Nov. 21 – 22, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Pothole patching from the Harrison County line to Route 6, Nov. 21

Route B – Pothole patching, Nov. 22 – 23

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route C to I-35, Nov. 21 – 23. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock at various locations in both directions.

Gentry Count

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project, starting at Route T in McFall and progressing north to U.S. Route 136 at New Hampton (Harrison County), through November, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)*

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project, starting at Route T in McFall (Gentry County) and progressing north to U.S. Route 136 at New Hampton, through November, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – Southbound lanes narrowed for bridge maintenance from mile marker 106.4 to 106.2 near Eagleville, under the Route N overpass, Nov. 21 – 22

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35 in Eagleville, Nov. 21 – 22

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – CLOSED around the clock for railroad work at the Canadian Pacific railroad crossing, east of Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula, Nov. 21 – 23

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

U.S. Route 136 – Field entrance culvert replacement from Route PP to Catalina Road, west of Burlington Junction, Nov. 21

Route C – Pothole patching from the city limits of Clearmont to the Atchison County line, Nov. 21 – 22

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work from Eagle Road to Dynasty Road, east of Burlington Junction, Nov. 22

Putnam County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K to Route EE (Sullivan County), Nov. 21 – 23 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route 129, Nov. 21 – 23 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route N – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Livonia, Nov. 21 – 23 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)