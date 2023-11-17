MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 20, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 20-26.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Thanksgiving holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and may resume as early as 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through mid-December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route KK – CLOSED daily at the Puckett Slough Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 21-22, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED daily at the McCroskie Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 20-21 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED daily at the Fish Pond Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 20-21 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder patching, Nov. 20-22.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December 2023. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, through November 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, through November 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marquette Avenue to Rodeo Avenue, Nov. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, 2023.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through November 2023. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 20-27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.