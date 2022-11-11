MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 14, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) has been suspended for winter shutdown. Work will resume in March 2023 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 14 – 18

I-29 – Shoulder work southbound from mile marker 105 to mile marker 105.4, Nov. 15 – 16.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pipe repair eastbound at 33rd Street, Nov. 14 – 18

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24/65 south of Carrollton to U.S. Route 24 east of Carrollton through November (Contractor: Capital Paving & Constructioin, LLC) **

Route MM – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24 to the end of state maintenance through November (Contractor: Capital Paving & Constructioin, LLC) **

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route C to I-35, Nov. 14 – 18. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock at various locations both directions.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through early December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Southbound lanes narrowed for bridge maintenance from mile marker 106.4 to 106.2 near Eagleville, under the Route N overpass, Nov. 14 – 17.

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35 in Eagleville, Nov. 14 – 17

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 59 to Route T, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Putnam County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K to Route EE (Sullivan County), through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route 129, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route N – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Livonia, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)