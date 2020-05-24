MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 25, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of May 25 – 31.

MoDOT will halt temporary lane closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures stopped at noon on Friday, May 22, and will resume Tuesday morning, May 26. Some long-term closures and head-to-head traffic will remain in place. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 48 – Bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route J – Pothole patching from Route P to Route M (Nodaway County), May 26 – 29

Route P – Pothole patching from Route J to Route 48, May 26 – 29

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert replacement from Glena Drive to Heritage Drive, May 27, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 26. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 136 – Concrete replacement over I-29 on the west side of the bridge, May 26 – 27. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure eastbound with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, May 26 – 29

Route MM – Pothole patching, May 28 – 29

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 29. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route O – Scrub seal project, May 26

I-229 – Bridge flushing, May 26 – 28

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, May 26 – 28

Route FF – Scrub seal project from Route H to U.S. Route 169, May 27 – 28

Route 31 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 36, May 29 – 30

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Ray County line, May 26 – 27

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to continued damage caused by a roadway slide

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project 0.5 miles north of Route 10 at the Wakenda Creek Bridge. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 29. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route D – Bridge maintenance from Route W to Route DD (Livingston County), May 27 – 28

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow bridges west of Keytesville. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 29. Traffic will be periodically narrowed to one lane and temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – Pothole patching, May 26

Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route 24 to Route E, May 27 – 28

Route CC – Pothole patching, May 29

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July. This could include periodic ramp closures.

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through early June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in June and run through the beginning of November.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Centennial Street to Walnut, May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route F, May 26 – 28

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Walnut Street to Cedar Street, May 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 – Chip seal project from NE 270th Street to NW 272nd Street, May 27

Route 33 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE 290th Street to SE Valley View Lane, May 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Short Street to South Street, May 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daviess County

Route 33 – Chip seal project from NE 270th Street to NW 272nd Street, May 27

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 340th Street, May 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Reel Avenue to Prairie Avenue, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, May 26

Route RA – Culvert repair 0.2 miles west of Route 190, May 26

Route T – Pothole patching, May 27

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route DD to Route M (Worth County) due to a culvert washout

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through mid-July. This includes Saturday work.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair job through mid-August.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through early June.

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through June. This bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Concrete replacement at the 75 mile marker northbound and the 90.2 mile marker northbound, May 26 – 27. These will be around-the-clock lane closures with 12-foot width restrictions.

I-29 – Concrete replacement at the 92 mile marker northbound and southbound, May 27 – 28. There will be around-the-clock lane closures with 12-foot width restrictions in both directions.

Route 111 – Concrete replacement from Oregon to Forest City, May 28

I-29 – Concrete replacement at the 86 mile marker southbound, May 28 – 29. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 139 to the Livingston County line, May 26 – 27

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 139 to Gentry Road, May 26 – 27

Route O – Pothole patching, May 26 – 29

Route 5 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P/Route B junction to the northern city limits of Linneus, May 27, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route D – Bridge maintenance from Route DD to Route W (Carroll County), May 27 – 28

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at U.S. Route 36, May 28 – 29

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for permit work north of 315th Street, May 22 – 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to 190th Street, May 26 – 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route D – Culvert replacement and drainage work from Dragonfly Road to Danube Road, May 26 – 27

Route JJ – Drainage work at Fairway Road, May 28 – 29

Route J – Pothole patching from Route M to Route P (Andrew County), May 26 – 29

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route AF, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Culvert repair at 300th Street, May 29

Route AA – Culvert replacement west of Route VV, May 29

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through early June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route M to Route DD (Gentry County) due to a culvert washout

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

