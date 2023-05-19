MoDot planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 22, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 22-28.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 59 – Pothole patching, May 22-26

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route F to Route 116, May 22, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route N to the Ray County line, May 23, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

DeKalb County

Route A – Pothole patching, May 22-26

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46 (Worth County), May 15-24 (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route YY – Cleaning ditches, May 25-26

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to the Worth/Nodaway County line, May 16-26. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Branch Creek Bridge, May 22-23 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction)

Route N – Scrub seal project from Route B to Route B in Mercer County, May 22-26. A 10.5-foot with restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brother, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at Route 5, May 22-23

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route F to Route 11, May 23-26

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Route H – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 65 to Route 139, May 24-25

Route J – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route H to First Street in Bedford, May 24-25

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Mercer County

Route N – Scrub seal project from Route B to Route B in Harrison County, May 22-26. A 10.5-foot with restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brother, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route E – Pothole patching from Route FF to the Iowa state line, May 22-23

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 246 to Route 246, May 22, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repair from 170 th Street to Route NN, May 22, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 246 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Leopard Road to Route E, May 23, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AC – CLOSED for pavement repair from Kite Road to 142 nd Street, May 23, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route T to 310 th Street, May 24, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 246 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 148 to Kite Road, May 25, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. A closure timeframe has not yet been determined. MoDOT crews will begin making temporary repairs in mid-May and expect the roadway to reopen in early June.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Heritage Byway to Sandy Road, May 23, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Worth County

Route 46 – Scrub seal project from the Worth/Nodaway County line to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County), May 16-26. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from Route 46 to U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County), May 15-24. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

