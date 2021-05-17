MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 17, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 17 – 23.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through May 25. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

U.S. Route 71 – Utility work south of County Road 54 through June 5.

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Mill Creek Bridge (mile marker 62), May 17 – 18. The lane closure will remain up around the clock along with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, and Route 48 – Pothole patching, May 17 – 20

Route H – Bridge maintenance at the Lincoln Creek Bridge, south of Fillmore, May 19 – 21. The lane closure will remain up around the clock and temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project of the northbound and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic will be moved head-to-head in the southbound lanes in early June.

Route Z – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over I-29, May 17 – 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route TT – Pothole patching from O Avenue to 240th Street, May 17 – 18

Route MM – Pothole patching, May 18 – 21

Route O – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, May 18 – 21

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Traffic is head-to-head until further notice in the northbound lanes from north of Floral Avenue to the north of Summit Avenue due to a water main break and roadway damage. No left turns will be permitted within the area of head-to-head traffic.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

9th Street – Ramp to U.S. Route 36 eastbound CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36. The ramp is expected to reopen by 8 a.m. on May 18. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

I-229, U.S. Routes 169 and 59, and Routes 6 and AC – Bridge maintenance, May 17 – 20

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, May 17 – 20

Route 752 – Driveway culvert replacement east of 16th Street, May 18

Route 116 – Pothole patching, May 18

Route F – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route Z (Platte County), May 18

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Signal improvements at Beck Road, May 20 – 21, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures and turning restrictions may be in place at the intersection while work is ongoing.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route D to Route O, May 17 – 21

Route D – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the East Bee Branch Bridge, May 17 – 18. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Mussel Fork Bridge, east of Route 5, May 18 – 19

Route KK – Bridge maintenance at the Little Chariton River Bridge, west of Route 5, May 19 – 21

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route NN to Route U, May 17 – 20. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone. There is a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching, May 17 – 18

I-35 – Bridge flushing from mile marker 76 to 74, May 18 – 20

Route D – CLOSED for a seal coat project from Route J to Route CC, May 18 – 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route B – Pothole patching, May 19

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Reel Avenue, May 19, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route P – Pothole patching, May 20 – 21

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, May 19 through early August.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 45th Street to Northeast 30th Street, May 17, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6 – Bridge inspection at the Thompson River Bridge, May 17 – 21

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Bridge, May 17 – 21

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Roadside spraying, May 17 – 21

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Northeast 45th Street, May 18, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 72nd Street to Northeast 58th Street, May 19, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 90th Street to Northeast 72nd Street, May 20, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

I-35 – Utility work in the southbound driving lane south of East 120th Street (mile marker 111.8), May 17 – 19

U.S. Route 136 – Utility work from 185th Street to Route 13, May 14 – 31. The lane closures will alternate in the east and westbound lanes as the work progresses. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through late May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance and inspection at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through May. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route FF, May 18

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work from Route Y to X Avenue, May 20

Platte County

Route F – Pothole patching from Route Z to Route 116 (Buchanan County), May 18

