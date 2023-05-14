MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 15, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 15-21.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 111 – Shoulder work, May 15-19

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 15-19

Route J – Shoulder work, May 15-19

Route EE – Resurfacing project, May 19 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*4

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route O – Pothole patching from Route FF to Route A, May 15

Route A – Pothole patching, May 16

Route 116 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route 371, May 16-17

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Nettleton to New York, May 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route F to Route 116, May 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route N to the Ray County line, May 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

U.S. Route 65, Routes 139, 41, and U – milling roadway surface for evenness, May 15-18

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route UU to Route YY, May 15

Route KK – Pothole patching, May 16

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Sale Barn Road to U.S. Route 69, May 15-19

Route A – Pothole patching, May 15-19

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46 (Worth County), May 15-24 (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project, May 15-19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting, Corp.)

Route B – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project, May 15-19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting, Corp.)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 15-19

Route 46 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to the Worth/Nodaway County line, May 16-26. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route F – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project, May 16-19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting, Corp.)

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Branch Creek Bridge, May 18-19 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Trail Creek Bridge, May 15-17 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at Route 5, May 15-16

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from the Macon County line to Route 129, May 16-17

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound at Route 5, May 17-18

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge, May 12-16. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane over the bridge with temporary traffic signals. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

Route H – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from U.S. Route 65 to Route 139, May 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route H to 1 st Street, May 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route MM – CLOSED for pavement repair from 280 th Street to 290 th Street, May 15, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route VV to Noble Road, May 16, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to 310 th Street, May 16-17, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repair from 100 th Street to 140 th Street, May 18, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 246 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Mercury Road to Leopard Road, May 18, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 246 to Route 246, May 19, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repair from 170th Street to Route NN, May 19, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route M – CLOSED around the clock for bridge maintenance at the bridge over Medicine Creek, May 12-19

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. A closure timeframe has not yet been determined. MoDOT crews will begin making temporary repairs in mid-May and expect the roadway to reopen in early June.

Worth County

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 15-19

Route 46 – Scrub seal project from the Worth/Nodaway County line to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County), May 16-26. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from Route 46 to U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County), May 15-24. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

