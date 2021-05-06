MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 10, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of May 10 – 16.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 –Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through May 25. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route AA – CLOSED for a seal coating project, May 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route D – Drainage work 1 mile north of U.S. Route 169, May 10

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Mill Creek Bridge (mile marker 62), May 10 – 12. The lane closure will remain up around the clock along with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route B – Drainage work 1 mile east of County Road 121, May 11

Route B – Drainage work 1 mile north of County Road 118, May 12

Route H – Bridge maintenance at the Lincoln Creek Bridge, south of Fillmore, May 13 – 14. The lane closure will remain up around the clock and temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 71 – Utility work south of County Road 54, May 14 – June 5.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project of the northbound and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic will be moved head-to-head in the southbound lanes in early June.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through mid-May

U.S. Route 59 – Permit work at Route C, May 10 – 13

Route TT – Pothole patching from O Avenue to 240th Street, May 10 – 14

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Traffic is head-to-head until further notice in the northbound lanes from north of Floral Avenue to the north of Summit Avenue due to a water main break and roadway damage. No left turns will be permitted within the area of head-to-head traffic.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

9th Street – Ramp to U.S. Route 36 eastbound CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36 through May 14. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route F – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route Z (Platte County), May 10 – 13

I-229, U.S. Routes 169 and 59, and Routes 6 and AC– Bridge maintenance, May 10 – 13

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, May 10 – 13

Route U – Driveway culvert replacement west of Southwest Gasper Road, May 11

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route E – Pothole patching, May 10

Route Z – Pothole patching, May 13 – 14

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route Z – CLOSED for culvert replacements from the Livingston County line to Route T, May 10 – 13, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge inspection at the Chariton River Bridge, east of Keytesville, May 10 – 14

Route 129 – Bridge inspection at the Chariton River Bridge, north of Salisbury, May 10 – 14

Route 139 – Bridge inspection at the Grand River Bridge, south of Sumner, May 10 – 14

Route DD – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route D to Cook Road, May 10 – 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route CC – Bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, north of Mendon, May 12 – 13. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Ramps CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project at the northbound and southbound on and off-ramps at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48), May 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daviess County

Route E – Pothole patching, May 10 – 11

Route M – Pothole patching, May 11 – 12

Route P – Pothole patching, May 12 – 13

Route DD – CLOSED for a seal coating project, May 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Resurfacing project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through May 17. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 600th Road to 610th Road, May 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 30th Street to Route N, May 10, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Roadside spraying, May 10 – 14

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 45th Street to Northeast 30th Street, May 11, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Northeast 45th Street, May 12, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 58th Street to Route O, May 13, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 72nd Street to Northeast 58th Street, May 14, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

Route NN – Pavement repair from Route 46 to Route M, May 11 – 14

U.S. Route 136 – Utility work from 185th Street to Route 13, May 14 – 31. The lane closures will alternate in the east and westbound lanes as the work progresses. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through mid-May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project near Oregon through July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75 as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – CLOSED for bridge deck repair at the Long Branch Bridge, north of Bucklin, May 10 – 11. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to Hudson Drive (Sullivan County), May 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through May. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Driveway culvert and drainage work 2 miles south of Route K, May 10

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June

Routes AC, AF, NN, and ZZ – Pothole patching, May 10 – 14

Route C – Driveway culvert replacement from Route KK to Elm Street in Elmo, May 12

Route PP – Culvert repair from 250th Street to Route 46, May 13

Platte County

Route F – Pothole patching from Route Z to Route 116 (Buchanan County), May 10 – 13

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 20.

Sullivan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Saddle Road, May 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hudson Street to Route KK (Linn County), May 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Route 46, May 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p. m.

