MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 1, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of May 1-7.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from Route O to Route YY, May 3-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

I-29 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 117 to mile marker 110, May 1

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route H – Roadside work southbound from Route A to Hickory Street in Filmore, May 3

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route KK – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Puckett Slough Creek Bridge, May 1-2

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work north and southbound from Rochester Road to Karnes Road, May 1-3. The road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction daily.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound from Genefield Road to U.S. Route 36, May 3-26. The road will be narrowed to one lane daily.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Stage 1:

May 1 through mid-July.

CLOSED: Mill Creek Drive to Route P.

Stage 2:

Mid-July through late August.

CLOSED: Route P to Far West Drive.

Stage 3:

Early September through November.

CLOSED: Far West Drive to north of Route HH in Kingston.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

U.S. Route 24 – Grinding concrete from Route 129 in Salisbury to Route K in Keytesville, May 1-5, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 47 to mile marker 42, May 1-5. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock.

Route BB – Bridge pavement repairs at the bridge over I-35, May 2

U.S. Route 69 – Bridge pavement repairs at the bridge over I-35, May 2

Daviess County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Meadow Street to 330th Street, May 2, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route P – Pothole patching, May 1-3

Route NN – Pothole patching, May 3-4

Route YY – Pothole patching, May 5

DeKalb County

I-35 – Pavement repair eastbound from Reservoir Road to U.S. Route 69, May 1-5. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge pavement repair at the bridge over I-35, May 2-3

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 118 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 59 to Route 111, May 1-5. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for concrete repair from U.S. Route 59 to County Road 140, May 4

Route C – CLOSED for concrete repair from County Road 140 to Route N, May 5

Linn County

Route C – Pothole patching, May 1-3

Route F – Pothole patching, May 3-4

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route EE – Scrub Seal project from Route NN to Route 46, May 5-15. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route DD – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, May 1-4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. A closure timeframe has not yet been determined.

