MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 7, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 7 – 13

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes.

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching on-ramps at Watson, U.S. Route 136, Route 111 and Route W, (Exits 116, 110, 107, and 99) March 7 – 11

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, March 7 – 11

Buchanan County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Jospeh Avenue), March 9 – April 29. Use I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Roadside work northbound from the south city limits of Kingston to Main Street, March 9.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton, March 10 through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock.

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Hobart Drive to J.C. Penney Drive, March 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230 Road to 240 Road, March 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 180 Road to 185 Road, March 9, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Clarks Creek bridge, March 7 – 9. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Route B – Utility work from the bridge over Panther Creek to Main Street, March 7 – 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The southbound lane will be closed with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, Feb. 8 through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bartok Rd. to Basker Rd., March 9 – 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, March 7 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

Route N – Roadside work from Route VV to Road 350, March 7 – 8

Route P – Roadside work from U.S. Route 136 to 320 Street, March 9 – 11

Putnam County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 149 to Ivy Trail, March 9 – 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside work from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, March 7 – 11

Related