MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 4, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 4-10.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Business U.S. 71 to Country Club Road through mid-April (Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through May 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Buchanan County

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) to 22 nd Street through mid-April (Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route AC – Intersection and ADA improvements at Messanie Street through mid-May (Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Carroll County

Route JJ – CLOSED for surveying from Road 280 to Road 290, Mar. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route B – CLOSED for survey at the Sambo Creek Bridge between County Roads 326 and 318, March 4-15, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work southbound south of Hulse Road through March.

DeKalb County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Ketchem Road and Grindstone Road, March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Holt County

I-29 – Pothole patching both directions from mile marker 67 to mile marker 99, March 4-8.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

