MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 21, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 21 – 27

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, March 21 – 25

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, March 21 – 25

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through April 29. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Clinton County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to County Road 312, March 23, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Route NN, March 23 – 25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. There will be flaggers in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Route C to I-35, March 21 – 25

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Road 280 to Vista Avenue, March 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, March 24 – 25

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, March 21 – 23

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching, March 24 – 25

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to 248 Road, March 21 – 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – Roadside work from Route F to Route U, March 21

Route AH – Roadside work from Route VV to Road 350, March 24 – 25

Putnam County

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, March 21 – April 12. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Sullivan County

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C, through April 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Worth County

Route 46 – Roadside work from Grant City to Orchard Ave, March 24

