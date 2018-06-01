MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of June 4, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of June 4 through the 10th from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), June 4 – 8

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair at U.S. Route 136 in Tarkio, June 4 – 8

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair at the Route 111 and Hazel Avenue intersection in Rock Port, June 4 – 8

Buchanan County

Route A – Guardrail work at the ramps to I-29 southbound, June 4 – 8

Route N – CLOSED or culvert maintenance from Route 31 to the city limits of Hemple (Clinton County) June 4 – 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on the Brushy Creek Bridge, June 4 – 7. This will include overnight lane closures.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the Missouri River to the Iowa State Line, June 4 – 9. This project includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Salt Creek Bridge, June 4

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Brush Creek Bridge, June 5

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to Route 5, June 5, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route JJ – Chip seal from Route E to the Linn County line, June 8

Clinton County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Route H overpass, June 4 – 7. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the overpass project.

Route N – CLOSED for culvert maintenance from the city limits of Hemple to Route 31 (Buchannan County), June 4 – 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Route NN – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Hwy K to NW Bethany Church Road, June 4 – 8. The road will be closed around the clock through the afternoon of Friday, June 8.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head to head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 33 – Access to Route 33 North from U.S. Route 36 at Osborn is CLOSED, June 4 – 8

Gentry County

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the Panther Creek Bridge, June 4 – 8

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

Route KK – CLOSED for asphalt paving, June 4 – 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, June 4 – 9. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route Z – CLOSED for asphalt paving, June 6 – 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route OO – CLOSED for asphalt paving, June 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, June 4 – 9. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route CC – Pothole patching from Route C to the Sullivan County line, June 4

Route B – Chip seal from Route 5 to U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County), June 6

Route JJ – Chip seal from the Chariton County line to the city limits of Marceline, June 8

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 4 – 9. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route B – Chip seal from U.S. Route 36 to Route 5 (Linn County), June 6

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), June 4 – 8

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, June 4 – 8

Route 246 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 148 to Route E, June 4

Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Orion Road to .5 miles east of Olympic Road, June 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Orion Road to .4 miles east of Olympic Road, June 7, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route E, June 8, 7:30 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...