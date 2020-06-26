MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of June 29, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 29 – July 5.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Thursday, July 2, and resume at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6 for the Independence Day holiday, but some work zones and closures may remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route DD – Drainage work from Route T to Park Avenue, June 29

U.S. Business Route 71 – Milling northbound from I-29 to County Road 339, June 30 – July 2

Buchanan County

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, June 29 – July 1

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 29 – July 1

Route H – Drainage work from Route FF to the Platte River Bridge, June 29 – July 2

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through August

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69, June 25 – July 2

Route 13 – Pothole patching form Route 6 to Route H (Harrison County), June 29 – July 1

Route 190 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to the Grundy County line, July 1 – 2

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through mid-July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), June 25 – July 2

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to U.S. Route 169, July 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route 6 (Daviess County), June 29 – July 1

Holt County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through mid-July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through early December. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Galaxy Road to Route F, June 29 – 30, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 282nd Street to 290th Street, June 29, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 246 to 100th Street, July 1 – 2

Putnam County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 143rd Road to 150th Road, June 29, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares