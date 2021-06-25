MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 28, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 28 – July 4, 2021.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Friday, July 2, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term lane and road closures may remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-July.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through July.

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Ramps CLOSED June 28:

Southbound I-229 to northbound I-29 for guardrail repair, 9 -11 a.m.

Southbound I-229 to eastbound U.S. Route 36 ramp (Exit 4B) will be closed up to four hours between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving along I-229

U.S. Route 36 ramp to southbound I-229/6th Street will be closed for paving along I-229, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) ramp to southbound I-229 will be for paving along I-229, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to Hamden Road, June 28 – July 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair project from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work from Route F to Route Z, June 28 – Aug. 2

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route 146, June 28 – 29

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route O – Pothole patching from Route N to Route 31, June 28 – July 2

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to 410 Street, June 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – Drainage work at the Route ZZ intersection, July 1 – 2

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge east of Laredo, June 28 – 30, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through early July.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to 367 Place, June 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through July.

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through early July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route BB – CLOSED at the Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project through early July.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July.

Route AF – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 420th Street to Panther Road, June 28, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route P – Pavement repairs from U.S. Route 136 to Route AF, June 28. Flaggers will be guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route J – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route M to 350th Street, June 29, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 46 to Orion Road, June 30, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route AD to Route FF south, June 30 – July 2, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route JJ – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route FF to Jade Road, July 2, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

