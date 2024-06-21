MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 24, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 24-30.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Andrew County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 257 to County Road 252, June 25, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 150 Street to 155 Street, June 27, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through early September 2024 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through June (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route F – CLOSED at the Palmer Creek Bridge west of Keytesville for a bridge rehabilitation project through September (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs under the bridge through June 26 (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC). Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 24, Route KK, and Route WW around the closure.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, June 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route F to Rodeo Avenue, June 25-26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Rodeo Avenue to Marquette Avenue, June 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marquette Avenue to Route 11, June 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route BB – Pothole patching from I-35 to Tri-County Line Road, June 27.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, June 24-July 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).*2

Route H – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, June 28-July 12, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).*2

Route M – Pothole patching from Reynolds Street in Osborn to Route T, June 27.

Holt County

Route 113 – Culvert replacement at County Road 180, June 24, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers to guide motorists through the workzone.

Linn County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from London Road to Lemay Road, June 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – Resurfacing project, June 24-July 3. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Capital-Horner &Shifrin)*1

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock with a 10-foot width restriction in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling through June 24. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Harrison/Mercer County line to Route C near Princeton through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project southbound from Route A (near Pumpkin Center) to 370th St., June 25-30. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to Grand Avenue in Parnell, June 25-26, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

