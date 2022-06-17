MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 20, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 20 – 26.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 274 to County Road 275, June 22 – 23, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, June 21 – 24

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) and I-229 are closed through June 22. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Chariton County

Route VV – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bill Bass Avenue to Rockford Hills Avenue, June 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to River Road, June 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route OO to Locust Road, June 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Locust Road to Karen Road, June 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bottom Avenue to River Road, June 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement Kite Road to Route EE, June 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg, through June 20.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route C, near Pattonsburg, to just north of I-35, through June. The work zone will be active Monday through Saturday with flaggers directing motorists through the workzone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a resurfacing project. Each on/off-ramp at I-35 and U.S Route 69 (Exit 61) will individually close June 20 – 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a resurfacing project. Each on/off-ramp at I-35 and Route 6 (Exit 64) will individually close June 21 – 22 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July.

Grundy County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route BB to NE 100th Street, June 21, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE 70th Street to SE 60th Street, June 22, 6 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE 60th Street to SE 50th Street, June 23, 6 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED from NE 2nd Street to SE 5th Street, June 24, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted. More info: modot.org/holt-county-i-29-bridge-deck-replacement-over-us-route-59. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to Route 111, north of Forest City, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy Inc.)

Route F – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 159 to Route E, June 21, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 111 – Pothole repair from 290th Road to Maywood Road, June 23 – 24

Linn County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ivan Road to Route C, June 21, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jersey Road to Inwood Road, June 22, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jasper Road to Ingel Road, June 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Concrete repair from Route K to the Grundy County line, June 21 – 23. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock, with a temporary traffic signal in place.

U.S. Route 65 – Concrete repair at the Grand River Bridge, June 23 – 24. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock, with a temporary traffic signal in place.

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route W to Route 190, June 21 – 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge, June 20 through late August.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to 360th Street, June 21 – 22, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to 370th Street, June 23, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to 370th Street, June 24, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED from U.S. Route 169 to Noble Avenue, June 22, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.