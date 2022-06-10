MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 13, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 13 – 19.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – Pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 169 (Gentry County), June 13 – 14

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County) June 15 – 17

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route O – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, June 15 – 17

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) and I-229 are closed through June 22. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)*

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Prairie Valley Avenue, June 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Prairie Valley Avenue to Woodson Avenue, June 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Wayland Avenue to Middle Fork Road, June 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Middle Fork Road to Owl Avenue, June 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

I-35 – Core drilling in both directions from mile marker 44 to mile marker 46, June 14 – 16. I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction with a 14-foot with restriction.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 169 to SW Smith Halferty Road, June 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 33 to SE Converse Road, June 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg, through June 20.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route C, near Pattonsburg, to just north of I-35, through June. The work zone will be active Monday through Saturday with flaggers directing motorists through the workzone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route 6, June 13 – 14

Route K – Pothole patching, June 14 – 17

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route M (Andrew County), June 15 – 17

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July.

Route 48 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Route M (Andrew County), June 13 – 14

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 13 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, June 13 – 16, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route 46 – Roadside work from 180th Avenue to 205th Avenue, June 14 – 15

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to Route 111, north of Forest City, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy Inc.)

I-29 – Pavement repair northbound at mile marker 75, June 13 – 14. The road will be reduced to one lane.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hall Street to Candle Road, June 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route U – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 190 to Route A, June 13 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching and a culvert replacement from Route W to Route 190, June 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repairs from Steward Street to Fedora Loop, June 13 – 17. The road will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AD to U.S. Route 71, June 13, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to 370th Street, June 13 – 14, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 148 to Imperial Road, June 14, 6 a.m to 4 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 368th Street to 350th Street, June 15 – 17, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route E – CLOSED from Route K to U.S. Route 169, June 16, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.