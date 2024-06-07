MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 10, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 10-16.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, or download the app for updated information.

Andrew County

Route 48 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 (Gentry County) to U.S. Route 71, through June 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp,).

Route H – Scrub seal from U.S. Route 59 to the Nodaway County line, June 10.

Route A – Scrub seal from U.S. Route 71 to Route H, June 11.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Buchanan County

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, through mid-June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route U – Resurfacing project through June 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route DD – CLOSED for asphalt repairs from I-29 to Cherry Street, June 10, 4-8 a.m.

I-29 Off Ramps – CLOSED for asphalt repairs at Route DD (Exit 35/Pilot Truck Stop), June 10, 4-8 a.m.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED around the clock for bridge deck repairs at the bridge over I-29, June 11-12.

Route A – Permit/utility work at Route H, June 10 – August 15, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane during working hours, with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through June 17 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route F – CLOSED at the Palmer Creek Bridge west of Keytesville for a bridge rehabilitation project through September. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs under the bridge, June 10-19. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC). Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 24, Route KK, and Route WW around the closure.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 43.8 to 46.4, June 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 43.6 to 42.4, June 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route OO – Pothole patching from 202 Street to the Jameson city limits, June 10-14.

DeKalb County

Route C – Resurfacing project, June 11-12. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Gentry County

Route 48 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 71 (Andrew County), through June 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp,).

Route AF – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 430th Street to Route B, June 10, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to Route D, June 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linn County

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the BNSF railroad bridge in Marceline for concrete repairs, June 3-14. Traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 36, Missouri Route 129, and Route WW. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

Route FF – Resurfacing project, June 10-11. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock with a 10-foot width restriction in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling through June. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Signal maintenance at U.S. Route 136 and Route 46 (The Bypass), June 11. The intersection will be converted into a temporary roundabout to allow crews to work continuously on multiple upgrades and repairs, reducing the overall time of the project and its impact on travelers.

Route WW – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Morehouse Street to 360th Street, June 13-14, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, through mid-July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-ft width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Sullivan County

Route 129 – Pothole patching from Route AB to Route 6, June 10-14.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route 46 – CLOSED for core drilling at Marlowe Creek Bridge between Jaguar Avenue and Route V, June 5-13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

