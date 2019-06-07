MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 10, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 10 – 16.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge, June 10 – 16

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of August.

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair at the I-29 overpass. U.S. Route 136 will be narrowed to one lane with traffic signals to direct motorist through the project. The lane closures and traffic signals will remain in place overnight, June 10 – 11.

I-29 – Pavement repair at the Mill Creek Bridge (mile marker 102.2), June 11 – 12. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. This includes overnight lane closures.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 through June 13

Route DD – Chip seal from Route 371 to Route MM, June 10 – 11. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route YY – Resurfacing project, June 10 – 14

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.5 mile east of I-29, June 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route DD – Chip seal from Route H to Route E, June 12 – 13. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 1 mile north of Route O, June 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from northbound I-229 to U.S. Route 36, June 13 – July 3

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229, June 13 – July 3

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Kerr Drive to NW Far West Drive, June 10, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, June 10 – 14

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Pleasant Hill Drive to SE Sader Drive, June 11, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 240 to County Road 244, June 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through June.

Route M – Shoulder work from Route 11 to the city limits of Triplett, June 10 – 12

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, June 10 – 15. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell), June 10 – 14

Route A – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to the Ray County line, June 10 – 14

Route Z – Chip seal from U.S. Route 169 to the Platte County line, June 14. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Route K, June 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 10 – 14. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 10 – 14

Route AA – Pothole patching 2 miles north of Route Z, June 12

Route PP – Pothole patching, June 13

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the early July. Detour along Routes 48 and M.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 235th Road to 230th Road, June 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route EE – Pothole patching 1 mile north of Route T, June 11

Harrison County

Route EE – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route J, June 10

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to Route W, June 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, June 10 – 14. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at 255th Road, June 11, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Access to 255th Road will be closed during this time.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route F to Route M, June 12, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Washington Street to Duncan Street, June 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – Open to one lane only until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. Use caution.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 120 to Route H, June 10

I-29 – Pavement repairs at the bridge over U.S. Route 59 at the north Oregon exit (Exit 75), June 10 – 15

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 and Exit 67, June 10 – 15

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge, June 10 – 16

Route H – Pothole patching, June 11

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 113 to Route HH, June 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – Pothole patching from Route O to Route 111, June 12

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to 508th Street, June 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Nodaway County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390th Street to 400th Street, June 10 – 11. Route H will be closed overnight and should reopen by 3 p.m. on June 11.

Route 148 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 71 near Maryville, June 10 – 14. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route FF – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from 110th Road to Route JJ, June 12, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route V – Shoulder work from Icon Road to Hawk Road, June 12

Route O – Drainage work in the city limits of Ravenwood, June 13

Route P – Drainage work and culvert repair in the city limits of Clyde, June 14

Putnam County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 143rd Road to 150th Road, June 10, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from the city limits of Mount Moriah to Route FF, June 10 – 15. This includes a 12-foot width restriction with a pilot car directing traffic through the work zone.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 163rd Street to 170th Street, June 12, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humpreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route N – CLOSED until further notice between Route B and Route Y due to damage from flooding.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge is scheduled for a rehabilitation project that is set to begin in June. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of road) then south (west side of road), June 10 – 14.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Shelby Road to Glacier Road, June 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to Route BB, June 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Shelby Road, June 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2021.