MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 8, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned for the week of July 8-14 in North Missouri.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Andrew County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 257 to County Road 252, July 9, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route C – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route O, July 8-12.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Route W, July 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

Route FF – Pothole patching from Route O to U.S. Route 169, July 8.

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route DD, July 10.

Route V – Pothole patching from the Platte County line to Route 116, July 11.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through early September 2024 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Carroll County

Routes CC, OO, PP, EE – Pothole patching, July 8-12.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration. This bridge is scheduled for the December 2025 contractor letting.

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route F – CLOSED at the Palmer Creek Bridge west of Keytesville for a bridge rehabilitation project through September (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route JJ – CLOSED beginning July 8 at the Slater Branch Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route D – CLOSED beginning July 11 at the West Fork of Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project, through October (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route 5 – Pavement improvement project under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury through July 12. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marquette Avenue to Route 11, July 9-10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound between mile markers 43.8 and 47, July 8-12. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

Route 13 – Culvert repair, two miles north of Jameson, July 8.

Route PP – Pothole patching from Drake Avenue to Route Z, July 8-12.

DeKalb County

Route H – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 1-12, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route E – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 10-19, daily, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Linn County

Route M – Resurfacing project, July 5-8. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route C – Resurfacing project, July 6-13. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Higgins Ditch, July 8-11, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Capital-Horner &Shifrin)*1

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge in Chillicothe through mid-August. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock with a 10-foot width restriction in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Harrison/Mercer County line to Route C near Princeton through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project northbound from Route B south of Bolckow to Route M (White Cloud Bottom), July 8-12. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Nodaway River Bridge, July 8-11.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290 Street to Route P, July 8-9, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 320 Street to Route T, July 10-11, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route NN – CLOSED for bridge inspection from Panther Road to Orion Road, July 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Route 149 – Chip seal from the Iowa state line to the Adair County line, July 8-12.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

