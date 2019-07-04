MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 8, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of July 8 – 14.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work at Valley View Drive, July 8

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, northbound, July 8 – 11

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route F – Pothole patching, July 8 – 12

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, July 8 – 13

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 for bridge joint repairs through July.

Route A – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to I-229, July 8.

Gene Field – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over I-29. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 8 and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Route 6 – Shoulder work, July 8 – 11

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from I-229 to 22nd Street, July 8 – 13

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late August.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 24 to County Road 274, July 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to County Road 180, July 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, July 8 – 13. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route PP near Salisbury, July 8 – 13. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 8 – 12. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, July 8 – 12

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Hickory Creek Bridge, July 9, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge, July 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route U – Pothole patching, July 7 – 10

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, July 9 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route BB to Route ZZ, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 and Exit 67, July 8 – 12

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 118, July 8 – 13

Linn County

Route V – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, July 8 – 10

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route B, July 11 – 12

Route 139 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Parsons Creek Bridge, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through mid-July. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Route C – Drainage work, July 8 – 12

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Permit work from Icon Road to Route CC, July 8 – 14

Route Y – Pothole patching from 395th Street to 410th Street, July 12

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 170 th Street to Mallow Trail, July 8, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 36, July 8 – 13. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to Noble Trail, July 9, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 453 rd Road to Diatom Trail, July 10, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ivy Trail to Iris Trail, July 11, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), July 1 – 3, 5 & 6.

Routes E and PP – Pavement repair, July 8 – 12

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2021, but has been changed in the draft STIP to let for contractor bidding in fall 2019 as part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan.

Route YY – Pothole patching, July 11 – 12