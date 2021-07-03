MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 5, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.*

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Evergreen Drive to County Road 374, July 6, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

I-29 – Bridge maintenance over Dillon Creek (mile marker 55.2), July 6 – 8. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to County Road 290, July 7, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 44 to County Road 46, July 8, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-July.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through July.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through July.

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Ramps CLOSED for a resurfacing project:

July 6, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both on- and off-ramps southbound at Highland Avenue From St. Joseph Avenue to southbound I-229

July 7, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both on- and off-ramps southbound at eastbound U.S. Route 36/Route 759 Both on- and off-ramps southbound at Highland Avenue From St. Joseph Avenue to southbound I-229

July 8, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both on- and off-ramps southbound at eastbound U.S. Route 36/Route 759



Route 371 (22nd Street) – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over U.S. Route 36, July 8 – 23. This is an around-the-clock closure. All ramps at the bridge remain open.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through mid-July.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair project from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through early July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route 146 (Harrison County), July 6 – 7

Route V – CLOSED from Otter Avenue to Prairie Avenue, July 7, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Routes D, E & H – Pothole patching, July 6 – 9

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Grundy County

Route B – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, east of Spickard, July 6, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – Sealing operation from Route 6 to U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County), July 6 – 9. A 15-foot width restriction is in place.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-July.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to West 367th Place, July 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B (Daviess County) to Route 146, July 6 – 7

Route Y – Pothole patching, July 6 – 9

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to County Road 180, July 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from West 367th Place to West 385th Street, July 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route ZZ – Drainage work from Route T to West 115th Avenue, July 7 – 9

Holt County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through mid-July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through July.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 130 – Pothole patching from Route YY to U.S. Route 36, July 6 – 8

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 130, July 6 – 8

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July.

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 46 to Orion Road, July 6 – 7, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Route TT – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 6 – 7, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route AD to Route FF, July 8, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Putnam County

Route 139 – Sealing operation from Route 6 (Grundy County) to U.S. Route 136, July 6 – 9. A 15-foot width restriction is in place.

Worth County

Route Z – Drainage work 1 mile south of Route 46, July 6

